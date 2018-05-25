Sunbuster Folding Shelter
Item #: XQ293915
Product Details
You’ll be under the shade in no time with our customer favorite portable pop-up sun shelter, which goes up in seconds (and down just as fast) thanks to our highly innovative Lightspeed folding hub technology.
Specs
-
- Dimensions: 7'11" x 4'11".
- Peak Height: 4'6".
- Weight: 7 lb. 6 oz.
Construction
- UV-resistant ripstop polyester fabric has a rated sun protection of UPF 50+.
- 8 heavy-duty plastic stakes.
Additional Features
- Stuff sack with shoulder straps.
- Three nylon pockets along the perimeter can be filled with sand to hold the shelter in place.
- Large screen windows with privacy panels that roll down for ventilation or up for additional shade or when changing.
- Floor extends away from the shelter for extra coverage on hot sand.
- Floor extension can also be hung up over the front of the shelter for privacy.
- Interior gear pockets for safely holding valuable, phones, and other small items.